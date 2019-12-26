Xenia Hotels & Resorts sells 2 hotel properties

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Orlando-based Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) had a busy couple of weeks in December, completing the sale of the 409-room Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa in Lexington, Kentucky, for $51.5 million and the 113-room Marriott Chicago at Medical District/UIC in Chicago for $10 million. The company said proceeds from the sales will be used for general corporate purposes that may include debt repayments, potential acquisitions in alignment with the ompany's long-term strategy and share… 👓 View full article

