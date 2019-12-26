Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Xenia Hotels & Resorts sells 2 hotel properties

bizjournals Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Orlando-based Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) had a busy couple of weeks in December, completing the sale of the 409-room Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa in Lexington, Kentucky, for $51.5 million and the 113-room Marriott Chicago at Medical District/UIC in Chicago for $10 million. The company said proceeds from the sales will be used for general corporate purposes that may include debt repayments, potential acquisitions in alignment with the ompany's long-term strategy and share…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eight new hotels, resorts to open in Qatar next year

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Qatar's hospitality sector will offer more choices for customers in 2020 as eight new hotels and properties are expected to open next...
MENAFN.com

InterContinental Xi'an North's Grand Opening Announces the Launch of InterContinental Life in Xi'an

InterContinental Xi'an North's Grand Opening Announces the Launch of InterContinental Life in Xi'anXI'AN, China, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Hotels & Resorts continues expanding the world's largest luxury hotel brand in China with the...
PR Newswire Asia Also reported by •Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.