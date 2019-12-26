In a 1st, AI refuses tickets to few govt agencies Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Fund-starved Air India has decided to stop issuing tickets for official travel to personnel of government agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh. “The dues of various government agencies to Air India for ticket purchases add up to Rs 268 crore,” said an airline source. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Alagesh Chelliah RT @DrShobha: For 1st time, AI refuses tickets to govt agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh https://t.co/Oo0z38x5Jd 10 minutes ago Dr Shobha For 1st time, AI refuses tickets to govt agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh https://t.co/Oo0z38x5Jd 11 minutes ago Priyanka Patil RT @bhavana_govil: For 1st time, AI refuses tickets to govt agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh. https://t.co/7G9GTRmYEx 33 minutes ago সপ্তর্ষি RT @thakurkehaath: For 1st time, AI refuses tickets to govt agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh - The Economic Times https://t.co/y1cSO4PL… 44 minutes ago ITSM - Industrial ETIndustryNews: For 1st time, AI refuses tickets to govt agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh #ETIndustryNews… https://t.co/9ylH1aS6ns 58 minutes ago DP When the normal public has to pay for tickets and then pay to select seats these sarkari people are travelling on c… https://t.co/CSkmXwiah1 1 hour ago ET Industry News For 1st time, AI refuses tickets to govt agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh #ETIndustryNews https://t.co/n33hi0pENM 2 hours ago TOI Business For 1st time, Air India refuses tickets to government agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh https://t.co/HHN3DvrStp 2 hours ago