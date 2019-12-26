Global  

In a 1st, AI refuses tickets to few govt agencies

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Fund-starved Air India has decided to stop issuing tickets for official travel to personnel of government agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh. “The dues of various government agencies to Air India for ticket purchases add up to Rs 268 crore,” said an airline source.
