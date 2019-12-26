Global  

James Bond-inspired bar opening next door to Gunshow in Glenwood Park

Thursday, 26 December 2019
A bar and restaurant that pays homage to James Bond will open this spring next door to the lauded Gunshow restaurant in Atlanta's Glenwood Park neighborhood. Vesper, named for the classic cocktail and Bond's romantic interest in "Casino Royal," is on track to begin pouring in mid-March 2020 at 924 Garrett St., Suite D, co-owner Damien McGee told Atlanta Business Chronicle. McGee is creating a beverage list that focuses on craft cocktails and craft beers. Each mixed drink will be named after one…
