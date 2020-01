Major gainers on the Nifty were ONGC, Vedanta, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, and JSW Steel, while Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the top losers.



Recent related news from verified sources Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 12,150; Yes Bank, SBI, RIL, Bharti Airtel major gainers The Sensex on Friday (December 27) opened up 148.56 points or 0.36% at 41312.32, while the broader Nifty up 46.20 points or 0.38% at 12172.70. Yes Bank, SBI,...

Zee News 1 week ago



Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty opens above 12,200; Yes Bank, Tata Motors advance Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors were among major gainers on the Indices, while Zee Entertainment, Sun TV,...

Zee News 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this