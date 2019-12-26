Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tiffany sees holiday sales growth of up to 3%

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Tiffany & Co estimates sales during the holiday shopping season rose between 1% and 3%, with the biggest contribution coming from China, the luxury jeweler said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season [Video]Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season

US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years. E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:49Published

Boston Holiday Travelers Frustrated By Lines At Logan Airport [Video]Boston Holiday Travelers Frustrated By Lines At Logan Airport

WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:07Published


Tweets about this

Reuters

Reuters Tiffany sees holiday sales growth of up to 3% https://t.co/d0e5lwLgsR https://t.co/GyVBd6kYs3 33 seconds ago

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Tiffany sees holiday sales growth of up to 3% - https://t.co/79eStcCGh7 https://t.co/NKW0gXnZgo 1 minute ago

CharlieKime1

Charlie Kime RT @ReutersBiz: Tiffany sees holiday sales growth of up to 3% https://t.co/3GMIUnk5rm https://t.co/tuNG8cUzTC 3 minutes ago

canoe21

kanu "Tiffany Sees Holiday Sales Growth of Up to 3%" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/Gcm2OdnMuB 4 minutes ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @newsfilterio: Tiffany sees holiday sales growth of up to 3% $TIF https://t.co/kL6NasVFIP 7 minutes ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @BNF75: #TiffanyAndCo $TIF > #Tiffany sees holiday sales growth of up to 3% > Net #sales in #China, for the interim holiday period fr… 7 minutes ago

hafanzeee

0.5 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Tiffany sees holiday sales growth of up to 3% https://t.co/Omb00Tuw5t https://t.co/Gi7zwFqPn1 7 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Tiffany sees holiday sales growth of up to 3% https://t.co/Omb00Tuw5t https://t.co/Gi7zwFqPn1 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.