Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Room rates as low as B360 bring no joy to HK hotels

Bangkok Post Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The outlook for Hong Kong's hotel sector looked bleak as occupancy continued to fall on the run-up to Christmas despite room rates dropping to as low as HK$93 (360 baht) a night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tips for Saving Money on Your Next Hotel Room [Video]Tips for Saving Money on Your Next Hotel Room

Tips for Saving on Your Next Hotel Room. According to Orbitz's Mel Dohmen, waiting until the last minute can yield good deals. He says this because hotels would rather rooms be taken up than stay..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published


Tweets about this

pokrath

ρσкяαтн нαηѕαѕυтα แอคหลุม 💕 RT @BangkokPostNews: Room rates as low as B360 bring no joy to HK hotels https://t.co/ZDytXxK6Bn 24 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post Room rates as low as B360 bring no joy to HK hotels https://t.co/ZDytXxK6Bn 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.