Tiffany sees rise in holiday sales on higher China spending

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Tiffany & Co , which is being bought by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH , on Thursday estimated sales growth of 1% to 3% during the holidays, with the biggest contribution coming from China and a recovery in the Americas.
