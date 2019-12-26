Online Sales Touch Record High In Holiday Season: Report
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () U.S. holiday retail sales increased 3.4 percent from last year, with e-commerce sales hitting a record high, data released by Mastercard showed. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which provides insights into overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check, holiday sales increased 3.4 percent, excluding autos.
