Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Online Sales Touch Record High In Holiday Season: Report

RTTNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
U.S. holiday retail sales increased 3.4 percent from last year, with e-commerce sales hitting a record high, data released by Mastercard showed. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which provides insights into overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check, holiday sales increased 3.4 percent, excluding autos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Online Sales Hit Record High This Holiday Shopping Season

Online Sales Hit Record High This Holiday Shopping Season 01:08

 If you did some holiday shopping this year, there’s a good chance you made purchases online. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season [Video]Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season

US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years. E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:49Published

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records [Video]10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018. Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Record online sales give U.S. holiday shopping season a boost: report

E-commerce sales this year made up 14.6% of total retail and rose 18.8% from the 2018 period, according to Mastercard’s data tracking retail sales from Nov. 1...
Zee News

Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales Grew 3.4 Percent This Holiday Season

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard releases the 2019 SpendingPulse Holiday Report providing insights on overall spending trends from November 1 through...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RTTNews

RTTNews Top Stories Online Sales Touch Record High In Holiday Season: Report https://t.co/3g8pbGDMFc #news #breaking #rttnews https://t.co/I4y2sgqpPv 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.