U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back Further Off Two-Year High

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Following the pullback seen in the previous week, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a continued decrease in the week ended December 21st, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 222,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 235,000.


