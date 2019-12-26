Global  

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back Further Off Two-Year High

RTTNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Following the pullback seen in the previous week, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a continued decrease in the week ended December 21st, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 222,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 235,000.
