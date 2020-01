Bob Gelder RT @businessinsider: Gold just surged above a key price of $1,500 an ounce and is now on track for its best year since 2010 https://t.co/Hk… 57 minutes ago Tom Coleman RT @adrianhibbertuk: #Gold just surged above the $1,500/oz mark for the first time since 2013... Meaning that Gold is now well into the b… 2 days ago Blockchain News #Gold has just surged above $1,500 as #investors are getting ready for the new year. #Meanwhile, #Bitcoin (#BTC) is… https://t.co/WbYBK9PJZq 1 week ago Audrey Ann Bolin 🇺🇸 RT @mcgaughp: Gold just surged above a key price of $1,500 an ounce and is now on track for its best year since 2010 https://t.co/pF1gxbiLwZ 1 week ago Paul McGaugh Gold just surged above a key price of $1,500 an ounce and is now on track for its best year since 2010 https://t.co/pF1gxbiLwZ 1 week ago Marci Leon Gold just surged above a key price of $1,500 an ounce and is now on track for its best year since 2010 https://t.co/qn8hsWiaFZ 1 week ago Steven Warrenfeltz #Gold just surged above a key price of $1,500 an ounce and is now on track for its best year since 2010 - https://t.co/J6TW1HDavw 1 week ago