S&P 500, Nasdaq hit fresh record highs on trade deal hopes

Reuters India Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit fresh record highs on Thursday on optimism over an imminent U.S.-China trade deal that has put the benchmark index on track for its best year since 2013.
