L.A. district attorney reviewing 8 sexual misconduct cases against Harvey Weinstein

bizjournals Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
As the New York District Attorney prepares to take Harvey Weinstein to trial next month, the disgraced former movie mogul may also be facing charges on the other side of the country. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office is reviewing eight cases of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, reported Variety and other outlets. The Los Angeles Police Department has delivered four cases to the D.A., as has the Beverly Hills Police Department. Two of the cases are relatively new investigations…
