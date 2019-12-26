Scottsdale co-op residents slam board of directors over spending, lack of transparency Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Residents upset over an ongoing plumbing and sewer project at Scottsdale East Homes, a co-op community, question the board's spending.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Susan Rita Scottsdale co-op residents slam board of directors over spending, lack of transparency https://t.co/lusYTVcn4c https://t.co/nUB0T6tV23 1 week ago