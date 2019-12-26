Global  

The Nasdaq soars past 9,000 for the first time ever, fueled by Amazon's holiday sales boom

Business Insider Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Nasdaq soars past 9,000 for the first time ever, fueled by Amazon's holiday sales boom· *The Nasdaq Composite index broke through the 9,000 level for the first time ever Thursday, driven higher by Amazon's 4% surge and broad year-end market rally.*
· *The S&P 500 index also notched a record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped as much as 1% before falling below its Tuesday highs.*
· *Amazon...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever

Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever 00:42

 The Nasdaq topped the 9,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, boosted in the session by Amazon after the company said customers shopped at record levels this holiday season. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon soars to help send the Nasdaq above 9000 for first time

Amazon and other retailers jump as data showed a last-minute surge in online shopping helped lift holiday sales, sending the Nasdaq through the 9000 point...
Brisbane Times

Nasdaq hits 9,000, S&P at record high on trade deal hopes, Amazon boost

The Nasdaq breached the 9,000-point mark for the first time and the S&P 500 hit a fresh record high on Thursday, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade...
Reuters

