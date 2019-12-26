The Nasdaq soars past 9,000 for the first time ever, fueled by Amazon's holiday sales boom
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () · *The Nasdaq Composite index broke through the 9,000 level for the first time ever Thursday, driven higher by Amazon's 4% surge and broad year-end market rally.*
· *The S&P 500 index also notched a record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped as much as 1% before falling below its Tuesday highs.*
· *Amazon...
The Nasdaq topped the 9,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, boosted in the session by Amazon after the company said customers shopped at record levels this holiday season. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
