S&P/ASX 200 futures pointing to slightly higher open as US markets hit all-time highs

Proactive Investors Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are suggesting a slightly higher open this morning in the third last trading session for the year. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed up 8.82 +0.27% to 3,232.20 and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed up 49.58 +0.55% to 9,002.46. This was a new all-time closing high for the S&P 500 and the first time the Nasdaq has closed above 9,000. The AUDUSD has been getting stronger over the past few days last trading at 0.6948. Gold continues its recent upward move over the past few days to be trading at US$1,511 per ounce while WTI Crude Oil was up 0.92% to US$61.67 per barrel. There is no economic data set for release in Australia today.
