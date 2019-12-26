Global  

JAL to offer free domestic flights to foreigners via mileage program

Japan Today Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Japan Airlines Co said Thursday overseas members of its mileage program will be able to apply for free return tickets for domestic flights next summer, part of an…
