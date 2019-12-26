2 women sue Frontier over alleged sexual assaults on flights out of Denver

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Two women who say they were sexually assaulted on Frontier Airlines flights are taking the airline to court – they filed a class-action lawsuit last week. Both women say the Denver-based airline has refused to help them and accuse Frontier of not following through on policies regarding response to assault. Lena Ramsay was on an October 2018 flight from Denver to Rhode Island. She says in the lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by a male passenger on the flight and immediately reported it to the… 👓 View full article

