M&M'S to bring 'experiential store' to Disney Springs

bizjournals Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Walt Disney World's Disney Springs marketplace is set to welcome another well-known, global brand — this time one known for its sweets. The Mars Retail Group announced it plans to relocate its existing Orlando-area M&M'S experiential store, which is at The Florida Mall, to Disney Springs. The store will be located in the West Side section of Disney Springs and is set to begin construction immediately, said a press release. Disney Springs' version of the store will welcome guests in 2020. The…
