Dignity Health hospitals in California will no longer take this insurance in 2020
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () After months of failed negotiations, a majority of Cigna patients in California will lose coverage at Dignity Health hospitals starting Jan. 1. Beginning in the new year, Dignity's hospitals, outpatient surgery centers and medical groups in the Golden State will be out of network for most Cigna customers because of the failure of the provider and the insurer to agree to contract. Between February 2018 to August 2019, 16,800 Cigna customers in California used Dignity services. The nonprofit health…
Schools in the Sweetwater Union High School District will help pilot a program with Blue Shield of California to put mental health counselors on campus. They say it's necessary as today's teens struggle with mental health issues.
This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..
An acquisition of two area hospitals could help foster additional growth in Central Florida for University of Florida Health. UF Health will acquire two Central... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times •Business Wire