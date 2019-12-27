Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Astellas Pharma Inc has bought U.S.-based Xyphos Biosciences Inc to expand its immuno-oncology business, a deal worth up to $665 million including potential development milestones and its second acquisition announced this month. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this News Junkie Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million - Reuters https://t.co/F9rFci1hMV 14 minutes ago DRM Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million https://t.co/EtkG0hqeN2 https://t.co/45x2sqlAJj 1 hour ago Tobacco&CannabisNews Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. #biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million - Reuters: Astellas ramps up M&A, buys… https://t.co/adTYVwxC4t 1 hour ago 🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @Reuters: Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million https://t.co/xWA41cv3v2 https://t.co/hBFXPjpqcH 2 hours ago 🐢 #RT @Reuters: Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million https://t.co/SBAEVHLDtU https://t.co/HXqIq8gB97 2 hours ago iNewsroom Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million - https://t.co/0kO2v62uSL 2 hours ago twofourx7 Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million https://t.co/rB3vIOHocS 2 hours ago Reuters Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million https://t.co/xWA41cv3v2 https://t.co/hBFXPjpqcH 2 hours ago