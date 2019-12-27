Global  

Astellas ramps up M&A, buys U.S. biotech Xyphos for as much as $665 million

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Astellas Pharma Inc has bought U.S.-based Xyphos Biosciences Inc to expand its immuno-oncology business, a deal worth up to $665 million including potential development milestones and its second acquisition announced this month.
