Norwegian tourist asked to leave India for violating visa norms

Khaleej Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Norwegian tourist joined a protest against the amended Citizenship Act earlier this week.
AliAshraf_18

Ali Ashraf RT @SnehaMKoshy: Now, Norwegian tourist in #Kerala, asked to leave the country. She had participated in anti-CAA protests "Told To Leave C… 8 seconds ago

sunilcool002

[email protected]@Sanatan Dharam Anuyayi✌✌ RT @ANI: Kerala: A Norwegian tourist who took part in an anti-#CitizenshipAmendmentAct protest in Kochi, has been asked to leave the countr… 10 seconds ago

rakesh26329280

Rakesh Raushon RT @TimesNow: Norwegian tourist Janne-Mette Johansson who participated in anti-CAA stir, asked to leave country. https://t.co/ofJj1qRfzs 27 seconds ago

abdullah_rizwan

Mohd Abdullah Rizwan RT @thewire_in: “I was told to leave the country at once, or legal action would be taken,” 71-year-old Janne-Mette Johansson said. Three d… 1 minute ago

BinaNepram

Binalakshmi Nepram “Atithi Devo Bhava”: Guests are considered “Gods” in Indian culture but it seems they are no longer “gods” in curre… https://t.co/niunIQbrut 4 minutes ago

rizwanarif25

Rizwan Arif RT @thewire_in: Janne-Mette Johansson said in a Facebook post that she has been directed by the Bureau of Immigration authorities, who agai… 4 minutes ago

