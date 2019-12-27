Global  

Dining in Dayton: My 3 favorite new restaurants of 2019

bizjournals Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Dayton region has evolved into a competitive restaurant region. This puts pressure on new restaurants to deliver and existing restaurants to maintain their standards. This year has seen several high-profile arrivals including chain restaurants such as Chicago restaurant staple Giordano’s, as well as local creations such as Flyby BBQ. While I enjoyed both of those restaurants, my three favorite new restaurants to the region are: No. 1: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant The restaurant, located…
