Slovakia Economic Sentiment Lowest In Three Months

RTTNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Slovakia's economic sentiment falls to the lowest level in three months in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.
Czech Economic Confidence Highest In Three Months

The Czech Republic's economic confidence rose to the highest level in three months in December, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on...
RTTNews


