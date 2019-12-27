Global  

Czech Economic Confidence Highest In Three Months

RTTNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Czech Republic's economic confidence rose to the highest level in three months in December, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Turkey Economic Confidence Highest In 17 Months

Turkey's economic confidence rose to the highest level in seventeen months in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.
Egypt- Oil prices jump to highest level in more than 3 months, recording $68.66

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Oil prices jumped to the highest level in more than three months at the end of trading this week, as Brent barrel reached $68.66...
