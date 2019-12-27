Tesla extends recent gains on report it will start delivering first China-built cars Monday

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares continued recent advances on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the electric vehicles maker will start delivering its first China-built cars on Monday. The newswire said the first 15 units of Tesla's Model 3 sedans made at its new Shanghai facility will be delivered to company employees on December 30, citing a representative of the company. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has said he expects the China plant to be producing at least 1,000 cars a week by year-end. The company's shares have gained 78% in the past three months, buoyed by a surprise move to profit in its third-quarter and excitement about its plans for China and demand in Europe. In pre-market trading on Friday, Tesla shares were 1.1% higher at US$435.60.


