New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Public sector state-run State Bank of India (SBI) will launch an one-time password (OTP)-based ATM cash withdrawal facility from January 1, 2020, as an overnight service (8 p.m.-8 a.m.) which signifies that while withdrawing cash, the customer will receive an OTP on the mobile number registered with the bank.