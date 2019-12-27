‘Respectful’ clothes required: Carnival Cruise Line adds new dress code

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

This story excerpt is courtesy of TBBJ sister-publication the Houston Business Journal's partners at KHOU 11. Click here to see the entire story, including Carnival's full list of recommended clothing. If you’re planning a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line, currently one of the busiest cruise lines at Port Tampa Bay, you should check out the company's new dress code before you pack. The popular cruise line is now banning clothing that other guests might find “offensive.” “All guests are expected… 👓 View full article

