Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Respectful’ clothes required: Carnival Cruise Line adds new dress code

bizjournals Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of TBBJ sister-publication the Houston Business Journal's partners at KHOU 11. Click here to see the entire story, including Carnival's full list of recommended clothing. If you’re planning a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line, currently one of the busiest cruise lines at Port Tampa Bay, you should check out the company's new dress code before you pack. The popular cruise line is now banning clothing that other guests might find “offensive.” “All guests are expected…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise ship plays The Love Boat theme song in Tauranga, New Zealand [Video]Cruise ship plays The Love Boat theme song in Tauranga, New Zealand

The cruise ship Majestic Princess played the theme to the classic 1970s comedy as it began to depart the Bay of Plenty port town. Video credit: Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 02:34Published

Avoid These 5 Foods When You Are on a Cruise [Video]Avoid These 5 Foods When You Are on a Cruise

Avoid These 5 Foods When You Are on a Cruise. 1. Water. Drink from bottled water to avoid pathogens in the tap version. 2. Unpasteurized products. Salmonella and E. coli can easily make their way to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carnival cruise ships in accident at Mexico’s Cozumel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats...
Seattle Times

One Carnival Cruise Ship Hits Another, Injuring 6

The Carnival Glory crashed into the Carnival Legend while “maneuvering to dock” in Cozumel, Mexico, a spokeswoman for the cruise line said.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CTV NewsUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldReutersWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HOUBizJournal

HOUBizJournal If you’re planning a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line, currently the busiest cruise line in Galveston, you should che… https://t.co/bP902W2vFN 10 hours ago

bizjournals

Business Journals If you’re planning a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line, currently the busiest cruise line in Galveston, you should che… https://t.co/hdUT3zpjev 14 hours ago

JaxBizJournal

Jacksonville Biz ‘Respectful’ clothes required: Carnival cruises get new dress code https://t.co/qXbVhkrpN3 1 day ago

RachelKGoode

Rachel Kreloff Goode Carnival Cruise Line adds new dress code - Houston Business Journal https://t.co/H1KGopUaUA 1 day ago

HOUBizJournal

HOUBizJournal If you’re planning a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line, currently the busiest cruise line in Galveston, you should che… https://t.co/94ILbKvOYY 1 day ago

LABizJournal

L.A. BIZ If you’re planning a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line, you should check out the company's new dress code before you p… https://t.co/ophJScK5ju 2 days ago

paulmcclintock

Paul McClintock RT @PeterSchorschFL: It's a shame this is even a thing. "Clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, o… 2 days ago

PeterSchorschFL

Peter Schorsch It's a shame this is even a thing. "Clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary… https://t.co/ENtkkbL7ED 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.