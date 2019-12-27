Breaking: Beechcraft explosion shakes east Wichita
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Emergency crews are on the scene of an apparent nitrogen tank explosion at the Beechcraft facility at 370 N. Webb Road. The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. and could be felt throughout much of east Wichita and Andover. WBJ news partner KAKE-TV reports one person suffered serious injuries, accounting to a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor. Reports say the explosion did major damage to the building, which is between Webb Road and the runway that bisects the nearly square-mile Textron Aviation…