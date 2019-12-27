Global  

Breaking: Beechcraft explosion shakes east Wichita

bizjournals Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Emergency crews are on the scene of an apparent nitrogen tank explosion at the Beechcraft facility at 370 N. Webb Road. The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. and could be felt throughout much of east Wichita and Andover. WBJ news partner KAKE-TV reports one person suffered serious injuries, accounting to a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor. Reports say the explosion did major damage to the building, which is between Webb Road and the runway that bisects the nearly square-mile Textron Aviation…
News video: Shocking Beechcraft nitrogen tank explosion in Wichita

Shocking Beechcraft nitrogen tank explosion in Wichita 00:53

 A shocking explosion in Wichita, Kansas, rattled the workers of Beechcraft of Textron Aviation on Friday morning (December 27). The explosion happened approximately at 8 a.m.

Recent related news from verified sources

Explosion reported at Beechcraft aircraft plant in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are responding to reports of an explosion at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas. Sedgwick...
Seattle Times

