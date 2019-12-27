Breaking: Beechcraft explosion shakes east Wichita

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Emergency crews are on the scene of an apparent nitrogen tank explosion at the Beechcraft facility at 370 N. Webb Road. The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. and could be felt throughout much of east Wichita and Andover. WBJ news partner KAKE-TV reports one person suffered serious injuries, accounting to a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor. Reports say the explosion did major damage to the building, which is between Webb Road and the runway that bisects the nearly square-mile Textron Aviation…


