Eagerly waiting for bout against Mary Kom: Nikhat Zareen

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Ahead of the bout against six-time world champion Mary Kom in the Olympic Qualifiers trials, boxer Nikhat Zareen says she is 'eagerly waiting for the clash and will give her 100 per cent'.
Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen, finds place in Indian team for Olympic qualifiers

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg category) defeated Nikhat Zareen in an intense trial bout here on Saturday to make the Indian team for ne
Hindu Also reported by •Sify

Olympic Qualifiers: Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Mary Kom could finally face-off in selection trials

After months of fight to just get a chance to prove her worth, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen finds her rightful place in the selection trials for the first Olympic...
DNA

