Jacob Trevino sets opening for Gorilla Cinema’s newest outpost, shares deeply personal story behind it Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Gorilla Cinema founder Jacob Trevino doesn’t do anything halfway. But his newest creation has deeply personal ties. https://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati/news/2019/03/08/creativity-fuels-cincinnati-master-of-make-believe.html La Ofrenda, Trevino’s sixth bar, will open at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at 30 Findlay St. The bar will serve house cocktails and margaritas along with authentic light bites and more than 130 tequilas, mexcals and sotols. “After opening bar after bar in a space and… 👓 View full article

