Former P&G analyst hired as CEO of home security firm
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Former Procter & Gamble financial analyst Christian Cerda has been hired as CEO of SimpliSafe, the maker of home security systems. Cerda, 49, began his career with the Cincinnati-based maker of consumer goods such as Crest toothpaste (NYSE: PG) in 1993 after graduating from Universidad Simon Bolivar in Venezuela with a degree in computer engineering. He left P&G in 1996 to undertake graduate studies in marketing, strategy and finance at Northwestern University. Cerda earned an MBA from Northwestern’s…