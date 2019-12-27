Global  

More states expected to increase minimum wage in 2020

Friday, 27 December 2019
Twenty-one states increased the state minimum wage in 2019, and more are expected to follow in 2020.  -More- 
News video: Minimum Wage Hikes Set to Hit in 2020

 Nearly half of states have raised their minimum wage, ready to be implemented in 2020. The federal minimum wage, however, remains in place.

California minimum wage to go up, local businesses react

Beginning Jan. 1, the minimum wage in the state of California will be going up.

Beginning Jan. 1, the minimum wage in the state of California will be going up.

Small Businesses Brace for Higher Minimum Wage With New Year [Video]Small Businesses Brace for Higher Minimum Wage With New Year

New Year Day will bring a minimum wage increase for the state and any number of California cities. In some places, like Menlo Park, the increase will be a significant one. Wilson Walker reports...

Washington, 23 other states will get minimum wage hikes in 2020

Washington and 23 other states will raise minimum wage levels in  2020, some with wage hikes of $1-an-hour or more. The federal minimum wage will stay at $7.25...
SeattlePI.com

Minimum wage in Mass. will increase on Jan. 1

Good news for workers who may have been overspending this holiday season for the new year with a planned increase to minimum wages across the state. The minimum...
bizjournals Also reported by •Denver PostallAfrica.com

