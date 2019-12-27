Global  

Study: Orlando International Airport flights among busiest for passenger count

bizjournals Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Flights to Orlando International Airport were among the busiest in terms of passenger counts. That's based on a study by CompareCards.com, a credit card consumer research site, which looked into airline flight occupancies by airport. The study shared the top 10 airports that saw nearly packed flights in 2019, which included some of the major hubs in the U.S. Orlando International Airport ranked No. 2 for airports with packed flights, with more than 27.2 million airplane seats studied for the report.…
