Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ex-Disney actor: Judge in sex crime case has anti-gay bias

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Disney Channel actor charged with trying to have sex with a 13-year-old boy in Salt Lake City contends he can't get a fair trail because the judge handling his case is biased against gay people.

An attorney for actor Stoney Westmoreland said in court documents filed last month that U.S. District Judge Howard Nielson Jr. is incapable of being impartial because he represented proponents of a gay marriage ban in California when he was a private attorney, the Deseret News reports. Nielson argued then that being gay is a choice and people can become heterosexual via conversion therapy, defense attorney Wendy Lewis wrote in court documents.

Judge Nielson refuted the notion and denied Westmoreland's request for him to recuse himself from the case. He said views of his clients don't represent his own opinions.

“I can state categorically and unequivocally that I do not harbor any personal bias or prejudice concerning Mr. Westmoreland,” Nielson wrote in his order denying the motion earlier this month.

Westmoreland was fired from his grandfather role on the made-in-Utah Disney Channel series "Andi Mack" after his December arrest.

Police say Westmoreland, 49, communicated with an undercover officer on the app Grindr and was arrested after trying to meet the investigator posing as a teenager.

Westmoreland has pleaded not guilty to enticement of a minor.

The actor is bisexual and his lifestyle will be discussed at the upcoming trial, with witnesses who are gay men expected to discuss Westmoreland's transition from being in a heterosexual marriage to coming out as gay, Lewis wrote.

The attorney mentioned opposition earlier this year by 59 Democratic members of Congress who said in a letter that Nielson shouldn't be appointed because he is biased...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge dismisses sex assault charges against police officer, stepdad after 7 Investigation [Video]Judge dismisses sex assault charges against police officer, stepdad after 7 Investigation

A judge has formally dismissed sex assault charges against a police officer and his stepdad. It’s a case first exposed by a 7 Action News Investigation that showed emails and documents calling into..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Disney actor: Judge in sex crime case has anti-gay bias

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Disney Channel actor charged with trying to have sex with a 13-year-old boy in Salt Lake City contends he can’t get a fair...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Ex-Disney actor: Judge in***crime case has anti-gay bias https://t.co/F2GXwiqGWQ 58 minutes ago

DawnLauri

DawnLaurie (Musgrave-Bonner) RT @THR: An attorney for the actor said in court documents filed last month that the judge is incapable of being impartial because he repre… 1 hour ago

abc4utah

ABC4 News Ex-Disney actor: Judge in***crime case has anti-gay bias https://t.co/UBrZwlVrwQ https://t.co/LAYk1KSwXd 2 hours ago

fox12oregon

FOX 12 Oregon KPTV Ex-Disney actor: Judge in***crime case has anti-gay bias. https://t.co/sTdkQsNsIM https://t.co/GUseRAC9G4 2 hours ago

KLBKNews

KLBK News Ex-Disney actor: Judge in***crime case has anti-gay bias https://t.co/xtY32KTW4f 3 hours ago

d_nurnberg

🇺🇸?_Everything🌫 RT @TALK1370: HEADLINES: Ex-Disney actor: Judge in***crime case has anti-gay bias https://t.co/tKXXtejhfL 3 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter An attorney for the actor said in court documents filed last month that the judge is incapable of being impartial b… https://t.co/jtMoZo26nj 3 hours ago

tripinfool

Tripin Fool RT @7News: Ex-Disney actor: Judge in***crime case has anti-gay bias https://t.co/0PEMGiQvnX #7News 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.