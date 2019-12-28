Spotify takes a dig at Facebook, bans political ads
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Taking a dig at Facebook which is yet to take a decision on banning political ads, Swedish music streaming company Spotify has joined tech firms like Twitter and Google in applying brakes on political advertising on its platform.
Spotify says it will put a pause on political ads on its music streaming platform in early 2020.
The company's pause will extend to Spotify original and exclusive podcasts as well.
The move comes as campaigns for the U.S. presidential election in November 2020 heat up.
Online platforms are under...