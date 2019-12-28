Global  

Was 2019 a year of EVs? Numbers tell a different story

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
It’s easy to drive, frugal with emission, minimal on maintenance but rather expensive. Well, 2019 witnessed a clutch of electric vehicles entering the fray. A total of 1,309 units of electric cars were sold in the first eight months (April-November) of FY20, falling microscopic in front of 18.8 lakh passenger vehicles sold, according to industry data.
