Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Small business owners are still crazy after all these years – thank God

bizjournals Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
"Still crazy after all these years." That’s the title of a 1975 song and album by the legendary Paul Simon. Hearing that song – for the zillionth time – makes me think about what makes small business owners different. It’s the crazy way they look at the world. Entrepreneurs think about challenges, imagine outcomes, appraise risk, project potential, and measure all of that against their resources and themselves, differently than everyone else. And when they decide to move forward, like…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Business Owners Can Get This 20% Tax Break [Video]Business Owners Can Get This 20% Tax Break

Business Owners Can Get This 20% Tax Break

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published

Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas [Video]Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas

This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gary Miller: A new year and a new life by selling your business in 2020

Many small-business owners have worked years building successful companies. Their careers peak when they sell their companies and realize the fruits of their...
Denver Post

KinerjaPay Corp's peer-to-peer lending platform wins permit from Indonesian regulators

KinerjaPay Corp (OTCMKTS:KPAY) revealed Friday that the country's financial services authority, known as the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) granted its newly...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.