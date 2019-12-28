Global  

Donald Trump's stock market rally is very good, but still lags Obama and Clinton

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Donald Trump's stock market rally is very good, but still lags Obama and ClintonUS stocks are closing out a terrific year and President Donald Trump loves it. He's bragged about the stock market hitting record highs six times this week alone on Twitter.On Friday, be boasted "Trump stock market rally is far...
Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House [Video]Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his..

Five Changes For Billionaires In 2019 [Video]Five Changes For Billionaires In 2019

1. There are less billionaires in 2019 than 2018. Forbes removed 247 people from their list. 2. Kylie Jenner became “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.” 3. Three billionaires, Tom..

We asked 3 money managers how Trump's impeachment might impact the stock market. Here's what they said.

We asked 3 money managers how Trump's impeachment might impact the stock market. Here's what they said.** · **On Wednesday night, **P*resident Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives** after months of public proceedings. * · *Markets...
Obama And Trump: Foreign Policy Opposites Or Twins? – Analysis

By Dominic Tierney* (FPRI) — Traitors in ancient Rome were punished with damnatio memoriae or “condemnation of memory,” where they were literally...
