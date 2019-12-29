Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The biggest thing in 2020? President Trump, of course

Proactive Investors Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
One way or another, President Trump is likely to be the single most important individual when it comes to global politics and markets. On the cusp of 2020 both supporters and detractors have got plenty to cheer for. For the detractors there’s the recently initiated impeachment process, which seeks to remove the President from office legally, in a process which has been tried three times before, but which has never actually succeeded in the entire history of the United States. For the supporters, equally, there’s President Trump’s likely acquittal by an overwhelmingly supportive Senate, and the inevitable subsequent claims of vindication. Markets so far have shown very little interest in the minutiae of the impeachment process, calculating that the Senate majority renders the process academic from a technical and legal standpoint. The President will get off, so there’s no point adjusting portfolios at this stage. What it does to the President’s overall levels of support in the US as the process proceeds will be more interesting. The polls currently show US public opinion roughly split down the middle as to the desirability of impeachment. The trial itself is unlikely really to present any new information. So it will all be in the presentation. And President Trump has, whether they like it or not, an extremely successful track record of beating the Democrats in this area. Yes, there is widespread moral outrage at his behaviour. Prominent public figures like Jeff Daniels, who is currently starring on Broadway as that liberal paragon Atticus Finch, have proclaimed that it will be “the end of democracy” if President Trump is re-elected, apparently without irony. But it’s also true that President Trump can leverage this outrage, can demonstrate that he is independent, his own man, and that he will not be swayed by anyone, not least by the opinions of coastal liberals. So will he get re-elected? Well, he just might. His line of argument that the Democrats have been trying to impeach him since day one of his Presidency has some force – it does look like a vindictive attempt to unwind the result of the 2016 election. That there are no Republicans at all supporting the impeachment process, and that a couple of Democrats are equivocating and one has even changed sides to become a Republican, speaks to how partisan this process really is. Although Nixon was never actually impeached, there was widespread acknowledgement that had he been, there would have been bipartisan support for the process. Not so with President Trump. “Bring on the trial!” he trumpets. And his pugnacious approach might very well be vindicated. Look to the UK to see what happens when middle-class elites try to undo the outcome of a legitimate election, he says. And he has a point. What’s more, the US economy is doing very well. A recent editorial by the noted economist Irwin Seltzer argued that this may not be the factor it once was, what with the increasing tribalism of US politics, and the bubble-type politics that social media has created. But think about it this way: how much of a chance would President Trump have of re-election if the economy was in a bad way? The answer would be, not much. So it could be the crucial difference. The President constantly trumpets the low unemployment numbers for blacks and Hispanics – groups he’s supposed to despise – and correctly points out that under his watch markets are hitting new highs. And he wants more, of course. It’s debatable how effective his attempts to browbeat the fed into a looser monetary policy have been, but just the fact that it’s debatable shows that he’s having a real impact. And whatever else his detractors say, he really is no fool. Don’t be too surprised if the nuts and bolts of a major trade deal with China suddenly fall into place right in the run-up to the election. Such a move would show him as assured on the world stage, while the Democrats flounder around with an impeachment process that stands no hope of succeeding. What’s more, it’s not clear yet who will stand against Mr Trump. But it could well be someone from the far left of the Democratic party, which would please the righteous mobs on Twitter, but which may well cede the key central ground back to the Republican party. That’s what happened in the UK. Don’t bet against it happening in America too.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

11-12-19_ICYMI [Video]11-12-19_ICYMI

Most on Wall Street agree that President Donald Trump offered not much in the way of new information in his Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of New York. Yet stocks had a decent day after having..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:30Published

Scaling-Up Advanced TV: Inscape, OpenAP Execs On Coming Together [Video]Scaling-Up Advanced TV: Inscape, OpenAP Execs On Coming Together

2019 appears to have marked the year when TV providers and their technology vendors have come to a critical realization - that individual innovation on advertiser offerings is great but, without..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 16:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Obama praises book that slams his White House for its Google relationship

As he has in years past, the 44th President of the United States just released a list of his favorite music, movies, TV shows and books of 2019. And as in years...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImJenniferIm

Jennifer Im | ‘ ^ ’ | RT @jonfavs: Trump as an ineffective president who didn’t do a thing about the single biggest financial concern facing most Americans may b… 5 hours ago

sharenewsuk

Share News The biggest thing in 2020? President Trump, of course https://t.co/kN0wXxCIUG https://t.co/LkEsQc2nXI 7 hours ago

proactive_UK

Proactive The biggest thing in 2020? President Trump, of course https://t.co/hV82sYXfBf via @proactive_UK #brighterir #AndrewScottTV 10 hours ago

scottgr72451606

scott griffin @BradleyWhitford @HillaryClinton @GOP President Trump has got the biggest***of anybody in politics for the last… https://t.co/ttPdr6d1u5 19 hours ago

fastrp291

tim walton @CNNPolitics You know the biggest shame of this whole mess is the fake opinion media attacking the American people… https://t.co/VRZU80WXBi 23 hours ago

wallace_zard

Wallace Zard @RJNewsflash The left has been after Trump since he kept Hillary from becoming my President, which was truly my big… https://t.co/cQhDA8uN2k 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.