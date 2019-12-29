Global  

Female Pilot Says She Was Discriminated Against For Being Pregnant And Breastfeeding

NPR Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Pilot Randi Freyer talks to NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about a lawsuit she and other pilots have filed against Frontier Airlines, saying the airline discriminates against women.
News video: Boise State grad becomes first female F-35B pilot

Boise State grad becomes first female F-35B pilot 02:48

 Satz trained in Beaufort, South Carolina, and became the first woman to fly the F-35B.

