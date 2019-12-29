Global  

New Year's fireworks cancelled in Australia amid bushfire crisis

Sify Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Sydney, Dec 30 (IANS) Australia's capital city has cancelled its planned New Year's Eve fireworks displays on account of high bushfire risk.
