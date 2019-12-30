Tesla Delivers First China-Built Cars

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Marking a milestone, Tesla Inc. delivered its first set of cars built in China Gigafactory 3, its first plant outside the United States. The luxury electric car maker tweeted that the first 15 customers to get the Model 3s built at its Shanghai plant were its own employees. The first owner in China reportedly is an employee of the company's Xintiandi store in Shanghai. 👓 View full article

