Tesla Delivers First China-Built Cars

RTTNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Marking a milestone, Tesla Inc. delivered its first set of cars built in China Gigafactory 3, its first plant outside the United States. The luxury electric car maker tweeted that the first 15 customers to get the Model 3s built at its Shanghai plant were its own employees. The first owner in China reportedly is an employee of the company's Xintiandi store in Shanghai.
News video: Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China

 Bay Area-based electric car maker Tesla is rolling out its first Model 3 sedans made in a factory in Shanghai, China starting Monday. (12/30/19)

