Galaxy S11 series receives Bluetooth certification

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Seoul, Dec 30 (IANS) Samsung is reportedly planning to roll out its next-gen Galaxy S11 series phones along with Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11 and now the phones has received their Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, an organisation that oversees the development of Bluetooth standards and the licensing of the Bluetooth technologies
