Information of over 2.4mn Wyze users exposed in data leak

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
San Francisco, Dec 30 (IANS) Security camera start-up Wyze has announced that it was hit by a data leak that exposed the personal information of more than a whopping 2.4 million of its customers.
