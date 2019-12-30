U.S. mortgage rates virtually unchanged for fourth week

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

U.S. mortgage rates were virtually unchanged this week, the same as four of the last five weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.74 percent for the week ending Dec. 26 — a slight tick up from 3.73 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.55 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate saw little change again this week and averaged just 3.9% during 2019, the fourth lowest…


