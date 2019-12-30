Global  

U.S. mortgage rates virtually unchanged for fourth week

bizjournals Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
U.S. mortgage rates were virtually unchanged this week, the same as four of the last five weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.74 percent for the week ending Dec. 26 — a slight tick up from 3.73 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.55 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate saw little change again this week and averaged just 3.9% during 2019, the fourth lowest…
