Automotive Minute: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC checks boxes but misses the mark (PHOTOS)

bizjournals Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC goes a long way in checking boxes for the average buyer. The model won’t be winning awards for cutting-edge design anytime soon, but there’s nothing wrong with that. For the 2020 model year, Mercedes gave the GLC a refresh in an effort to modernize the sport-utility vehicle, which competes directly with the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Acura RDX.  The compact SUV’s exterior design is pleasant enough, especially with the minimalist grille on the GLC 300. It doesn’t…
👓 View full article
