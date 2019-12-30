Wyze Confirms Data Leak

Wyze Labs Inc., a Seattle-based maker of smart-home devices and cameras, confirmed a data leak. This may impact millions of customers. The data leak was first reported by cybersecurity company Twelve Security, which noted that both the production databases of Wyze were left entirely open to the Internet, exposing "a significant amount of sensitive information generated by 2.4 million users."

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Millions of Text Messages May Have Been Leaked Online Millions of Phone Texts Have May Been Leaked Online. News of the leak came from a team at online privacy company vpnMentor this past weekend. According to vpnMentor, millions of private SMS text.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15Published on December 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Wyze server leak exposes customer data of 2.4 million users Image: Wyze An unsecured server exposed the data of Wyze customers over a period of three weeks, the smart security camera manufacturer has admitted. The leak...

The Verge 13 hours ago Also reported by • Mashable



Tweets about this