Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Titans are in the playoffs. Here’s who, and when, they’ll play

bizjournals Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Titans controlled their postseason destiny Sunday, the last game of the regular season, and didn’t leave anything to chance. With a 35-14 victory over the Houston Texans, the Titans are making their second trip to the playoffs in three seasons. The Titans will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on the road on Jan. 4, with kickoff set for 7:15.  A preview of the playoff matchup is available here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bree's forecast for the Titans playoff game [Video]Bree's forecast for the Titans playoff game

As the Titans face the Patriots in Foxborough, they'll also have to battle some bad weather.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:59Published

Titans to Face Patriots in Playoffs [Video]Titans to Face Patriots in Playoffs

Titans to Face Patriots in Playoffs

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Titans clinch playoff spot with 35-14 win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston Texans team that rested several starters and setting...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.