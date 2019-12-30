The Titans are in the playoffs. Here’s who, and when, they’ll play

The Titans controlled their postseason destiny Sunday, the last game of the regular season, and didn’t leave anything to chance. With a 35-14 victory over the Houston Texans, the Titans are making their second trip to the playoffs in three seasons. The Titans will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on the road on Jan. 4, with kickoff set for 7:15. A preview of the playoff matchup is available here. 👓 View full article



