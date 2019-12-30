Global  

Bank Of England's Mark Carney Warns On Climate Change - BBC

RTTNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in an interview to the BBC that enough is not done with regard to tackling climate change.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bank of England chief issues climate change warning

Mark Carney said the financial sector had begun to curb investment in fossil fuels. but slowly.
BBC News

Carney warns of climate change hit to corporate assets

Outgoing Bank of England governor says financial sector must curb fossil fuel investment
FT.com

