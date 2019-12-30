Global  

A Closer Look: Anti-semitism 2020

bizjournals Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
As a white person, I understand I’m in a position of privilege. As a woman, I still struggle to navigate the boys’ club, #MeToo and mansplaining. But as a Jew, I feel like I’m in new territory as anti-Semitism makes national headlines. Clearly this is not new at all but, honestly, I’ve always seen anti-Semitism in a historical perspective, not a personal one. That people were attacked in a New York rabbi’s living room during a Chanukah celebration takes my breath away. The headlines…
De Blasio blames anti-Semitic attacks on Washington

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed hate "emanating from Washington" for anti-Semitism.

Pittsburgh's Jewish Community Shows Support For NYC Stabbing Attack Victims

The leaders of Pittsburgh's Jewish community came together in a show of support for the victims of an anti-Semitic attack in New York City; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

